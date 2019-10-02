Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 6.2%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.74, 94,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 87,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

