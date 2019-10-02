Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $9.90. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 3,932 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 248.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the period.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

