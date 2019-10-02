D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,282,422 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,282,422 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.67% of Infinera worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $3,578,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Infinera stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,639. The firm has a market cap of $939.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

