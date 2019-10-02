Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $61,459.00 and $21,765.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

