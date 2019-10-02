Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Set at $55.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 223,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $12,747,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,107 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,018. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

