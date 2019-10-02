Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Stock Price Up 15%

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 2,728,307 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,601% from the average daily volume of 160,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination Maternity stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Destination Maternity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination Maternity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

