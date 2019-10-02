Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBK. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

FRA DBK traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.68 ($7.76). 13,390,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.91.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

