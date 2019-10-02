Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €8.50 by HSBC

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.83 ($9.10).

ETR:DEZ opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Deutz has a twelve month low of €4.79 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

