Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $634,797.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $634,797.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00679798 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003283 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.