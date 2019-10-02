Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.13, 1,453,055 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 543,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAZ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 266,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

