Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $5.76. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 24,887 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRT shares. Laurentian lowered their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dirtt Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of $512.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.