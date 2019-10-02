DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 46,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 34.08%.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

