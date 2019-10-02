Dorian Daley Sells 50,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 15,884,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,943,990. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

