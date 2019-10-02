DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $195.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $145,407.00 and $195.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,684,493 coins and its circulating supply is 8,684,493 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

