Dropil Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Dropil has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $362,959.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00062508 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,746,720,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

