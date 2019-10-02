Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

DX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 256,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 480,933 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.