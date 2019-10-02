Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.99

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $24.28. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 4,120 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

