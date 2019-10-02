Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 356,784 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356,784 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.48% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 84.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $643.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

