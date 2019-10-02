Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,996. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

