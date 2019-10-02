EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Reaches $940,697.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $940,697.00 and approximately $734.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.