Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.17

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.17 and traded as low as $51.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.17.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

