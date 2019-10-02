Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.20. Eca Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 9,642 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 84.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 80.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

