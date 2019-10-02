EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $198,867.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

