Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.45. 38,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,140. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

