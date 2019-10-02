Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.60. 54,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,169. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,325 shares of company stock worth $37,346,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

