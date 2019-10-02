Eight Capital Boosts Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$14.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LAC traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.2793017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

