Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $863,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

