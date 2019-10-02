Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Cap of $7.70 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $52,892.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00013139 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01011824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,998,527 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.