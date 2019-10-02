EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 196,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,418,000. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 332,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,113. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

