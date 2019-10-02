Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $44,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 over the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.50. 1,007,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,292. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

