Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading Down 5.3%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.71, 585,448 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 640% from the average session volume of 79,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESEA. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.