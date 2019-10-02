Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,582. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $85.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

