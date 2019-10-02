Everus Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Everus has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038420 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05357509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,727,755 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

