EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 133.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 81.3% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $99,559.00 and $270.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

