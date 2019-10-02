Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fanhua an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FANH shares. CICC Research downgraded Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fanhua by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 257,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,481,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.