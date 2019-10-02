Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.15

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 13626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

