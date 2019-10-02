Farmers National Bank Has $511,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.59. 290,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

