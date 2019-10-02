Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Given a $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNMA. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. 8,353,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.25. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.