Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $654.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00190454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.01012146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00023189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

