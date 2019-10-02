FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.