FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,675.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $489,930.00 and approximately $3,675.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00190454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.01012146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00023189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

