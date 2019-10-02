Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

