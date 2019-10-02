Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

