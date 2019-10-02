Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.82. 23,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.