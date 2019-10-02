Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 88,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

