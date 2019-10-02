Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 354.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontline by 1,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

FRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 81,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Frontline has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

