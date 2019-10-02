FunFair Price Tops $0.0037 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. FunFair has a market cap of $24.49 million and $447,811.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01013931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, C2CX, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

