G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Set at $74.00 by Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a $74.00 target price by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 225.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 504,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,064. The stock has a market cap of $850.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 93,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,505,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

