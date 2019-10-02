Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 12.5%

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 7,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 61,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

