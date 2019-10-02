GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,447,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,314. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.91 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $191.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

